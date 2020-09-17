Minnesota pain management group constructing ASC

Sartell, Minn.-based The Center for Pain Management is building a facility with a surgery center in the city to replace its current space, SC Times reports.

The Center for Pain Management has spent 15 years in its current facility. The space was in need of renovation, so the group decided to just build a new facility.

The new space will be 12,700 square feet. It will have two surgery suites, nine patient bays, and several exam rooms and procedure rooms.

The group expects to open the facility in May 2021.

