2 ASC consulting firms partner on united platform

Custom Surgical Partners and Ambulatory Strategies have formed a strategic partnership to create a unified consulting platform focused exclusively on ASCs.

The partnership was finalized Feb. 5. Together, the firms have supported over 800 clients and helped develop more than 150 surgery centers across the U.S. and internationally, according to a March 4 news release.

The combined platform will offer services across the full ASC lifecycle, including development, compliance, risk management, accreditation readiness and performance optimization, to independent ASCs, hospital-owned centers, hospital outpatient departments and office-based surgical suites.