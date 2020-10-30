Arizona hospital developing ASC

Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center partnered with MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate to acquire a medical office building in Tucson and develop an ASC and primary care clinic, local NBC affiliate KVOA.com reports.

The medical office building will house an ASC, a primary clinic and a specialty care clinic.

The health system will provide specialty services, including cardiology, family medicine, imaging, laboratory, orthopedics and urgent care services.

The medical center will break ground on the surgery center in 2021.

