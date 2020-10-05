Virginia surgery center completes 1st case

Newport News-based Coastal Virginia Surgery Center completed a shoulder arthroscopy Oct. 1, its first surgical case.

Orthopedic surgeon Boyd Haynes III, MD, performed the procedure. He is the surgery center's president.

The patient was discharged later in the day and was recovering at home in the afternoon.

Coastal Virginia Surgery Center specializes in orthopedics and pain management. The center has four surgical suites and nine physicians.

The center's opening was delayed by COVID-19.

