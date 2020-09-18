Medical City Alliance breaks ground on $10M ASC

Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance broke ground on a $10 million ASC Sept. 3, which is expected to be completed in early 2021, Community Impact reports.

The ASC will be 18,630 square feet and will feature four operating rooms, two recovery rooms, a recovery area and a waiting room. The center is owned by 17 physicians.

The center will specialize in orthopedics, bariatrics, gynecology, ENT and general surgery.

Medical City Alliance is also in the midst of a $51 million expansion of its main campus.

