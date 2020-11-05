10 recent ASC leadership moves

Here are 10 recent leadership changes in the ASC space:

July

1. Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates installed Jennifer Jacobson, BSN, RN, as senior clinical manager, the company confirmed to Becker's ASC Review.

August

2. Milwaukee-based Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin installed industry veteran LoAnn Vande Leest, BSN, as executive director of ASCs.

3. Steve Marshall was named vice president of integration for Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners.

September

4. Jeff Snodgrass was installed as president of AmSurg, one of the country's largest ASC operators and the ambulatory division of Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare.

5-6. Nashville-based Covenant Physician Partners announced a pair of executive appointments from the first half of the year. Chad Baldwin was named executive vice president and chief development officer, and Phyllis Smith, DNP, was named senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

7. Ann Shimek, BSN, RN, joined Surgery Partners in September as senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

8. Blake Bratcher joined Flagship Healthcare Properties as executive vice president and was tasked with leading the healthcare real estate firm's ASC strategy and portfolio.

October

9-10. Syracuse (N.Y.) Orthopedic Specialists made a pair of appointments to its management team at Specialists' One-Day Surgery Center. Center administrator Geoffrey Smith was promoted to executive director, and Michele Flavin was promoted to CFO.

