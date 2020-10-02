Shields Health Care Group adds surgery center

Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health Care Group has a new surgery center.

Construction company Dellbrook | JKS announced Sept. 30 that the transformation of Shields Health Care Group's second floor unit in Natick, Mass., was finished.

Work was done at a 15,040-square-foot site. A second floor unit was converted into a surgery center, and builders added a two-story enclosure within the facility's atrium.

Led by Medical Director Stephen Sweriduk Jr., MD, Shields Health Care Group offers imaging and radiation therapy services at more than 30 facilities throughout New England.

