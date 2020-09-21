New York joint-venture ASC opens after 2-year development process

Everett Ambulatory Surgery Center in Albany, N.Y., opened in mid-September after breaking ground back in 2018, the Times Union reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center is 54,000 square feet and two stories. It has six operating rooms and 23 recovery rooms.

2. It was developed as a joint venture between Albany ENT & Allergy Services, Albany-based OrthoNY and Albany-based St. Peter's Hospital.

3. In addition to the surgery center, Albany ENT has a location on the first floor.

