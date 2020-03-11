New ASC coming to Tucson medical campus

NexCore Group is building an ASC in Tucson, Ariz.

NexCore is building the ASC for Northwest Healthcare and Community Health System. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be on the Pima Medical Institute campus and is expected to open early next year.

NexCore previously helped Northwest Healthcare relocate a facility to an area with greater demand for outpatient surgery.

This announcement marks the third ASC opened or announced recently in the West, with others being built in New Mexico and Colorado.

