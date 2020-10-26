UT Medical Center breaks ground on Advanced Orthopaedic Institute — 5 details

Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center broke ground on construction for its Advanced Orthopaedic Institute, according to a press release. Here are five details to know:



1. The ASC will have about 150 employees.

2. The center will be 91,000 square feet and have three floors.

3. The center is expected to care for about 225 to 275 patients daily.

4. Construction is expected to last 18 months.

5. The center is expected to open in spring 2022.



"The UT Medical Center Advanced Orthopedic Institute will serve our patients with high-quality care delivered by experts in orthopaedics in a convenient location," Joe Landsman, president and CEO of UT Medical Center, said in a statement. "This partnership with OrthoTennessee/University Orthopedic Surgeons combines outstanding orthopedic clinical and surgical knowledge with a research collaboration to address the growing needs of our community."



