New Arizona ASC to feature 2 catheterization labs

Surgery Center Services of America is building another ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz., the company said in an Oct. 4 post.

The ASC will be equipped with two catheterization labs, as well as private preoperative and recovery bays.

Surgery Center Services of America is headquartered in Mesa, Ariz. In the past four months, the company has been involved in developing:

A separate surgery center in Scottsdale

A 6,000-square-foot surgery center in Buckeye, Ariz.

A surgery center in Chandler, Ariz.

An ophthalmology surgery center in Ohio

An eye surgery center in Naples, Fla.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.