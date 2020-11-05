Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Urosurgical Center of Richmond (Va.) is using a LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot to bolster its infection prevention efforts, according to an October announcement.

What you should know:

1. The LightStrike robot creates intense bursts of ultraviolet light to destroy bacteria, spores and viruses — including SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 — on surfaces in a matter of minutes.

2. Urosurgical Center of Richmond uses the portable robot to disinfect its operating suites after each case. Operated by surgery center staff, it does not require any warm-up or cool-down time.

3. Designed by Xenec, the LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot can be used in any area of the ASC, from pre- and post-surgical areas to restrooms and public spaces.

