19 ASCs opened or announced in January

Becker's ASC Review reported on the opening of 19 ASCs this month:

1. Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare held an open house for its Center for Orthopaedic Surgery Jan. 29.

2. Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America opened its multispecialty ASC, Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center, Jan. 29.

3. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona is building an outpatient care center with an ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz.

4. Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center is building a surgery center in Salem that could open in 2021.

5. UT Health Austin (Texas) plans to open an ASC and ophthalmology clinic this year.

6. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital and ASC on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla.

7. Boiling Springs, S.C.-based Palmetto Eye & Laser Center is making progress on its new ASC. Read more here.

8. Laramie, Wyo.-based Premier Bone and Joint Centers recently placed the last beam on its new ASC in Laramie.

9. A ribbon-cutting was recently held for the Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn.

10. A $21 million medical plaza with an ASC has opened in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

11. Parkview Health System in Fort Wayne, Ind., will expand services with a new health campus and ASC on the city's southwest side.

12. Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Mooresville, N.C., on Jan. 10.

13. Caliber Development is turning a space in Scottsdale, Ariz., into a surgery center and medical office building.

14. University of Rochester (N.Y.) is redeveloping a portion of a former shopping mall with an ASC office building in Rochester for $240 million.

15. ASC operator Optum finalized a partnership with Allina Health System in Minneapolis in December, paving the way for the development of up to a dozen surgery centers in the next five years.

16. Alliance Surgery Center opened near a Sam's Club in Traverse City, Mich., after a year of construction.

17. Phoenix-based McConnell Colorectal Center opened a second surgery center.

18. McLeod Health applied Nov. 22 for approval to build an ambulatory surgery facility in the Myrtle Beach, S.C., area.

19. Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health plans to open a 24-hour urgent care clinic with an outpatient surgery center late this year.



More articles on new ASC development:

New Jersey health system opens orthopedic surgery facility — 3 insights

Physician Partners of America opens Florida surgery center

OrthoArizona breaks ground on surgery center

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.