Florida ASC logs 1st hand surgery — 3 things to know

Spring Hill-based Florida Springs Surgery Center logged its first case, Compass Surgical Partners announced in mid-October.

What you should know:

1. Hand and upper limb specialist George Kardashian, MD, completed the ASC's first case: a hand surgery.

2. Florida Springs Surgery Center is a partnership between Hudson, Fla.-based Center for Bone and Joint Disease, Spring Hill-based NeuroSpine and Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners.

3. It has a team of 10 physicians specializing in orthopedics, spine surgery and neurosurgery.

More articles on surgery centers:

5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.