14 new ASCs announced or opened in November

Becker's ASC Review reported on 14 ASCs that were opened or announced in November.

Denver Health in Colorado is set to see patients at a new outpatient medical center in the first quarter of 2021, according to a Nov. 1 report.

Dallas-based MedCore Partners announced a new ASC in Sherman, Texas, Nov. 3.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will open a new outpatient center in Greensburg, Pa., according to a Nov. 6 press release.

Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center will expand its Rincon campus, including an ASC, according to a Nov. 10 press release.

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health opened its Center for Hernia Surgery in Waxahachie, Texas, Nov. 2.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC opened a new specialty care clinic in Lewisburg, Pa., according to a Nov. 11 report.

Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center and Philadelphia-based Premier Orthopaedics partnered to open a 14,500-square-foot ASC in King of Prussia, Pa, according to a Nov. 16 report.

Titanium Partners will redevelop the UnitedHealth Group office building in Duluth, Minn., into a medical center with a surgery center, according to a Nov. 18 report.

Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center will build a $20 million outpatient center, according to a Nov. 18 report.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is partnering with Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health and Brown Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center to create an ASC, according to a Nov. 18 press release.

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is partnering with real estate services and development company OGA to develop an outpatient medical building in Murfreesboro, Tenn, according to a Nov. 17 announcement.

New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened a new ASC on Long Island, according to a Nov. 16 press release.

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Center opened a same-day surgery center in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. Nov. 4.

Hastings, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Pennock opened a new surgery center, a spokesperson said Nov 30.

