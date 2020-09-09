Dr. Navin Tekwani clears hurdle for new eye ASC — 5 things to know

Ophthalmologist Navin Tekwani, MD, gained approval to develop an ASC in Crestwood, Mo., according to Call Newspapers.

Five details:

1. During a virtual meeting Aug. 25, the Crestwood Board of Aldermen unanimously approved site plans for the ASC and granted a conditional-use permit.

2. Dedicated to eye surgery, the ASC is slated to be developed in a vacant medical office building within a commercial district.

3. It would operate on the building's first floor, which is in "excellent condition," according to a report to aldermen.

4. Dr. Tekwani is a provider at Tekwani Vision Center, a family-owned practice with locations in St. Louis and St. Peters, Mo.

5. Visco Properties will be involved in the ASC development.

