12 new ASCs in February

Here are 12 ASC projects that were announced or completed in January, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Saginaw, Mich.-based Covenant HealthCare announced its plans to break ground on a $25 million orthopedic ASC in April.

2. The Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic opened an outpatient orthopedic and spine surgery center in Johnson City, N.Y., expanding access to advanced musculoskeletal care in the area.

3. New York state approved demolition of a condemned parking garage at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn, a step in advancing a planned $1.1 billion campus overhaul that includes building an ASC.

4. Lansing, Mich.-based UM Health-Sparrow plans to build a $60 million ASC. The project is part of a broader expansion that also includes an $83 million behavioral health hospital. Both facilities are expected to break ground this summer and open in 2028.

5. The Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center opened Colony Park North, a hospital outpatient facility designed to expand access to specialty care and same-day surgery in Ridgeland, Miss., and the surrounding area.

6. Madison-based Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin cut the ribbon on a new ASC on Feb. 18.

7. Little Rock-based Ortho Arkansas began construction on a new surgery center in North Little Rock, Ark. The more than 47,000-square-foot center will include 10 operating rooms, 20 per-operative bays, 20 post-anesthesia care unit recovery bays and three overnight stay rooms.

8. Mass General Brigham received approval for an endoscopy-focused ASC in Cambridge, Mass. The state’s Public Health Council green lit a 6,095-square-foot facility which will include three procedure rooms and 10 pre- and post-operative bays.

9. Bettendorf, Iowa-based ORA Orthopedic cut the ribbon on a 113,000-square-foot medical facility and administrative headquarters.

10. Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health and Clemson (S.C.) University broke ground on a 90,000-square-foot medical facility that will include an ASC.

11. Germantown, Md.-based Capital Surgical Solutions announced plans to open a new ASC in Portland, Ore., in the fourth quarter of 2026.

12. WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va., broke ground on a 62,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center.