11 ASCs opened or announced in May

11 ASCs were opened or announced in May:

Muncie-based Central Indiana Orthopedics plans to open a care center June 1 in Fishers, Ind.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has a new ASC in Brandon, Fla.

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) will build a $1 billion medical campus that will expand care options in Lexington.

Delphi, Ind.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare signed a letter of intent to absorb Lawrenceburg, Ind.-based Highpoint Health. If approved, St. Elizabeth Healthcare aims to build a medical campus with Highpoint Health, including an oncology center, emergency department, surgery center and inpatient beds.

Franklin, Tenn.-based Williamson Medical Center opened a new surgical clinic on its main campus.

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System plans to open a hospital that will feature a surgery center in Minocqua, Wis.

Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston is seeking state approval for a $14.2 million ASC. The 20,000-square-foot facility would be located in Topsham.

Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., is seeking approval to build a new hospital with a surgery center, an emergency room and retail spaces in St. Johns County.

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) plans to build a $1 billion outpatient surgery and medical campus in Hamburg, Ky.

A pair of local clinicians are competing against Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center to earn approval to develop a surgery center in Orangeburg.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth entered into a surgical joint venture with Doylestown (Pa.) Health, and will develop the Doylestown Surgery Center.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center seeks to develop a medical office building and outpatient surgery center in Mayfield, Ohio.

