4-way joint venture breaks ground on Colorado medical office building with ASC

The Steadman Clinic, Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital and Vail (Colo.) Health recently broke ground on a 65,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Basalt, Colo., Commercial Property Executive reports.

The building will be three stories and will be part of a mixed-use development featuring 250,000 square feet of commercial space, 120,000 square feet of residential condominiums and a 113-room hotel. The Steadman Clinic will have a permanent location in the building and will offer access to an ASC and rehabilitation services.

Remedy Medical Properties is developing the facility.

The Steadman Clinic is based in Vail, Colo., and private equity-backed Orthopedic Care Partners is based in Gainesville, Fla.

