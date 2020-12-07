$4.6M project will transform sleep clinic into surgery center — 3 details

A former sleep center in West Allis, Wis., will be converted into an outpatient cataract surgery center, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Dec. 4.

Three details:

1. Developers plan to begin renovating a one-story, 18,200-square-foot building in January to make way for the Aurelian West Allis Surgery Center.

2. The $4.6 million renovation project is expected to wrap up by June, with the minimally invasive surgery center opening by the end of July.

3. Six ophthalmologists representing three independent clinical practices are involved in the development.

