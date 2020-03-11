New Colorado ASC features 3 ORs, 11 recovery bays
Work on The Endoscopy Center of Greeley (Colo.) is a wrap, according to Brinkman Construction.
The 11,822-square-foot ASC features three procedure rooms, as well as 11 pre- and postoperative recovery bays. It is a single-story center.
It is also equipped with sterile workrooms, sterile storage and a full medical gas suite.
Brinkman completed the project for Concordia LLP/PVHS.
More articles on ASCs:
The Joint Commission updates surgery center burden reduction rules
Surglogs hires new director of regulatory compliance
ASC becomes Iowa's 1st to gain advanced orthopedic certification — 5 insights
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.