New Colorado ASC features 3 ORs, 11 recovery bays

Work on The Endoscopy Center of Greeley (Colo.) is a wrap, according to Brinkman Construction.

The 11,822-square-foot ASC features three procedure rooms, as well as 11 pre- and postoperative recovery bays. It is a single-story center.

It is also equipped with sterile workrooms, sterile storage and a full medical gas suite.

Brinkman completed the project for Concordia LLP/PVHS.

