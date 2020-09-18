Arizona gets a new ASC

There's a new ASC in Chandler, Ariz., according to Marwan Tamimi, an architect who contributed to the facility's development.

An open house was recently held for the new ASC, dubbed Advanced Surgical Care East.

Integrity Building Corp. and Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America were involved in the project.

