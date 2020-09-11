Texas ophthalmology center to break ground on surgery center

McKinney-based Texas Vision and Laser Center expects to break ground on a new medical office building and surgery center Sept. 14, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The facility will provide eye exams of various types, macular degeneration management services and cataract surgery, among others.

TVLC has an existing location in McKinney as well as one in Frisco, Texas.

