U of Florida Health's newest surgery center to focus on ENT: 4 details

The University of Florida Health system in Gainesville completed construction on a surgery center focusing on eye and ENT care, according to an Oct. 20 report from Healthcare Construction and Operations.

Here are four things to know about the center, called The Oaks Mall:

The $24 million facility is 23,500 square feet. The center has 87 exam rooms, 15 procedure rooms, eight treatment rooms and 10 sound booths. Some features include facilities dedicated to audiology, radiology and MRIs. It will be near a highway as well as shopping and dining amenities.

