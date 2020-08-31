Work begins on Illinois ASC — 3 details

Work has started on Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's ASC, according to Impact Strategies, a company involved in the project.

Three details:

1. The ASC will offer services including endoscopy, cardiac catheterization and ophthalmology laser surgery.

2. The ASC is being built inside a former department store in Quincy Mall, where construction on Quincy Medical Group's Cancer Institute recently wrapped up.

3. When all is said and done, over 70,000 square feet of space will be repurposed for the ASC and Cancer Institute, as well as medical office space, waiting rooms and a pharmacy.

