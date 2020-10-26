Ohio system opens 10-physician orthopedic surgery center — 4 things to know

Wilson Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new orthopedics center, the Sidney Daily News reported Oct. 23.

What you should know:

1. The Center for Orthopedics at Wilson Health features six preoperative and postoperative surgical bays.

2. The surgery center's 10 physicians specialize in general orthopedics, total joint replacement, hand and upper extremity surgery, sports medicine and foot and ankle care.

3. The Center for Orthopedics at Wilson Health is equipped with a Rosa robot.

4. Sidney, Ohio-based Wilson Health is partnered with two orthopedic groups: Orthopedic Associates of Southwest Ohio, which has 11 locations, and Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio, which is based in Lima.

