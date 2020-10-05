ASC to occupy converted grocery store space — 3 details
A former grocery store in Hollis, N.H., will be converted into an ambulatory surgical center, Town Planner Mark Fougere told the New Hampshire Union Leader.
Three things to know:
1. Lighthouse Surgical Suites plans to occupy nearly 8,000 square feet in a 11,064-square-foot building formerly housing Harvest Market.
2. The now-vacant, one-story building was divided into two units. One is 8,000 square feet, and the other is 3,000 square feet.
3. A listing updated Oct. 5 indicates the 3,000-square-foot unit is still available for lease, with a base monthly rent of $3,500 to $4,000.
