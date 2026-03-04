Strategic Radiology adds 14-physician practice 

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Strategic Radiology, a national coalition of radiology practices, has added a 14-physician radiology practice in Kentucky. 

Central Kentucky Radiology, based in Lexington, joined the coalition. With the addition, Strategic Radiology includes 49 independent practices, according to a March 3 news release from the organization. 

Central Kentucky Radiology’s physicians have expertise across specialties including interventional radiology, neuroradiology, nuclear medicine, musculoskeletal imaging and breast imaging.

Across the 49 practices, Strategic Radiology represents more than 2,300 radiologists, the release said. 

