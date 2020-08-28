Colorado hospital expanding with ASC

Vail (Colo.) Health is building a medical health center in Dillon, Colo., that will feature a surgery center, Summit Daily reports.

The health system is building an 85,000-square-foot health center. The center will feature an ASC, a multispecialty clinic and an urgent care.

Developers plan to wrap up construction around fall 2021.

Vail Health hasn't determined what services the hospital will offer, but family and internal medicine services will be listed.

