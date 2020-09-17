Baylor St. Luke's building $426M medical office building with surgery center

Houston-based Baylor St. Luke's is expanding its McNair Campus by building a 400,000-square-foot, $426 million medical office building that will include a surgery center, the Houston Business Journal reports.

The 12-story building will house the Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, and will eventually consolidate oncology services from three separate locations on the campus. The facility will also have an ASC, a pain center, a radiology department and other services.

Baylor St. Luke's expects to open the building in early 2023.

