Texas ASC to offer broad array of services — 3 details

Construction on an ASC in Anna, Texas, is now a wrap, according to Novel Builders.

What you should know:

1. The Surgery Center of North Texas was built to provide orthopedic, ophthalmology, otolaryngology and gastroenterology services.

2. Equipped with four operating rooms and four procedure rooms, the 23,000-square-foot facility passed a final state inspection.

3. Ten physician investors helped bring the surgery center to fruition.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 surgeons using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa in an ASC

How a Tennessee practice approaches outpatient total joints — 2 insightful quotes

Alabama ASC acquires Zimmer robotic system

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.