Arizona ASC with 2 cardiac catheterization labs on track for 2021 opening
Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.) is expected to open in early 2021, according to firms involved in the development.
Four details:
1. The ASC will anchor Akos Medical Campus, a property comprising two 68,000-square-foot medical office buildings. An urgent care clinic will also be added to the campus.
2. Providers from multispecialty cardiovascular group Peak Heart & Vascular, which has locations in Avondale, Surprise, Ariz., and Flagstaff, Ariz., will operate out of Peak Surgery Center.
3. Featuring two 800-square-foot cardiac catheterization labs, Peak Surgery Center will be equipped with fixed C-arms and other advanced operating room equipment.
4. Phoenix-based cardiovascular surgery center developer and operator National Cardiovascular Management is involved in bringing the medical campus and ASC to fruition, along with Cotton Architecture + Design.
