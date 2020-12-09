Arizona ASC with 2 cardiac catheterization labs on track for 2021 opening

Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.) is expected to open in early 2021, according to firms involved in the development.

Four details:

1. The ASC will anchor Akos Medical Campus, a property comprising two 68,000-square-foot medical office buildings. An urgent care clinic will also be added to the campus.

2. Providers from multispecialty cardiovascular group Peak Heart & Vascular, which has locations in Avondale, Surprise, Ariz., and Flagstaff, Ariz., will operate out of Peak Surgery Center.

3. Featuring two 800-square-foot cardiac catheterization labs, Peak Surgery Center will be equipped with fixed C-arms and other advanced operating room equipment.

4. Phoenix-based cardiovascular surgery center developer and operator National Cardiovascular Management is involved in bringing the medical campus and ASC to fruition, along with Cotton Architecture + Design.

