New Hampshire orthopedic practice breaks ground on surgery center

Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine broke ground on the New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery, Fosters.com reports.

What you should know:

1. The orthopedic group is building a single-story orthopedic ASC in Portsmouth through a joint venture with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

2. The ASC will be 11,000 square feet and will feature three operating rooms.

3. The ASC is expected to open in the spring of 2021.

