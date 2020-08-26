Dignity Health, management company, local physicians to open multispecialty ASC

San Francisco-based Dignity Health is one of the main players behind the soon-to-open DLTA Surgery Center in Los Angeles.

The center is a joint venture between Dignity Health-California Hospital Medical Center, HealthPoint Surgery Center Management and 20 independent physicians.

The 8,200-square-foot surgery center will have three operating rooms and 12 recovery beds.

The center will provide orthopedic, gynecology, spine, ophthalmology and other specialties.

