Construction on $8M ASC approaches finish line

A 40,000-square-foot, orthopedics-focused surgery center and medical office building is nearing completion in Malta, N.Y., according to BBL Construction Services, a company involved in the project.

Construction on the facility, which is being built for Saratoga Partners North Realty, is slated to wrap up later this year.

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center and Saratoga (N.Y.) Hospital are working with a group of 18 physicians to build and operate the $8 million surgery center, which will focus on orthopedic surgeries, the Albany Business Review reported in 2019.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.