California hospital's $1 billion project includes medical office building, ASC — 3 things to know

A $1 billion construction project at Willowbrook, Calif.-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital includes plans for a medical office building with an ASC, Commercial Property Executive reports.

What you should know:

1. The newly completed medical office building has been named the MLK Community Health Building. It occupies 52,000 square feet and is two stories tall.

2. Along with an ASC, the facility will feature a retail pharmacy. Physicians will offer primary care at the new location, as well as outpatient services such as dialysis, wound care and imaging.

3. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital is a 131-bed safety-net hospital.

