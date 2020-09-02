Texas ASC treats 1st patients — 3 details
Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Ambulatory Surgery Center recently welcomed its first patients, according to Slayscion Healthcare Solutions, a healthcare development, management, consulting and technology company.
Three things to know:
1. MMASC is a multispecialty facility, offering gastroenterology and other services.
2. An orientation took place at the new ASC in mid-August.
3. MMASC has job openings in administrative leadership, business and access services, and nursing and clinical care.
