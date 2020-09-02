Texas ASC treats 1st patients — 3 details

Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Ambulatory Surgery Center recently welcomed its first patients, according to Slayscion Healthcare Solutions, a healthcare development, management, consulting and technology company.

Three things to know:

1. MMASC is a multispecialty facility, offering gastroenterology and other services.

2. An orientation took place at the new ASC in mid-August.

3. MMASC has job openings in administrative leadership, business and access services, and nursing and clinical care.

More articles on specialty centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.