Alabama hospital expects to open ASC in late 2020

Work is progressing on Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center's ASC and freestanding emergency center in advance of its December opening.

The hospital is building an 84,000-square-foot health sciences center at Auburn (Ala.) Research Park.

The center will house a freestanding emergency department, an ASC with four surgical suites and four endoscopy suites, and a health science and medical research unit. It will also house 17 physician practices.

The system expects to open the center in December.

