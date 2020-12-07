ASC opens in Texas as part of managed care strategy

Gulfstream Health opened an ASC on the University of North Texas' campus, according to a Dec. 6 LinkedIn post from the Dallas-based health system.

The multispecialty ASC, Gulfstream Surgical Fort Worth (Texas), is already accepting patients.

Gulfstream Health was established to "pull together independent, out-of-network healthcare facilities and physicians into an in-network managed care arrangement" while allowing physicians to remain independent, according to Daniel D'Amico, who serves as president, COO and partner of Gulfstream Health.

