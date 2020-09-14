Missouri joint venture ASC opens

Medical Facilities Corp., and Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital opened St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield Sept. 14.

The 17,500-square-foot surgery center has four operating rooms and two procedure rooms. The ASC also has five extended stay rooms to accommodate total joint replacement patients.

The ASC specializes in orthopedics, gynecology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, urology and general surgery.

Medical Facilities President and CEO Robert Horrar said, "This new ASC addresses the needs of a healthcare market that demands the highest quality of care, an enhanced overall experience and a lower cost."

