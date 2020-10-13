6-OR ASC opens in Ohio with orthopedics focus — 5 details

Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgical Intervention Services opened a new surgery center in Canton, Ohio, according to CantonRep.com.

What you should know:

1. The 38,000-square-foot OASIS Surgery Center features six operating rooms and two pain management rooms.

2. Designed and developed by physicians and staff members over the past six years, the facility more than triples OASIS' surgery center footprint.

3. A grand opening ceremony for OASIS Surgery Center took place Oct. 7.

4. OASIS, which is jointly owned and operated by physicians of Canton-based OMNI Orthopaedics, focuses on outpatient orthopaedic procedures.

5. OASIS opened its original surgical center in 1999.

