North Carolina eye practice building ASC

Wilmington (N.C.) Eye is developing an ASC it plans to open in late 2021, WilmingtonBiz reported Nov. 30.

The ASC will be 15,500 square feet. The eye practice expects to earn a certificate of occupancy in mid-2021. Once up and running, the center will create 26 new jobs in the area.

The practice will perform ophthalmology procedures in the center, but will benefit the entire Wilmington community by "alleviating pressure on the healthcare system in southeastern North Carolina," said Alan Oestern Jr., MD, ophthalmologist at Wilmington Eye.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.