4-physician eye group building clinic, ASC in Washington — 3 details

Empire Eye Physicians is building a clinic and surgery center in Spokane Valley, Wash., according to Bernando | Wills Architects, an architecture and planning firm involved in the project.

Three things to know:

1. Construction on the Empire Eye Physicians Clinic & Ambulatory Surgical Center began in June. Work has been completed on the concrete foundation, underground utilities and a parking garage.

2. A project 15 years in the making, the facility includes 10,000 square feet of clinic space and 5,000 square feet of ASC space.

3. Empire Eye Physicians has a team of four physicians providing lens implants, corneal transplants, dry eye treatments and other services.

