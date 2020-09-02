Campbell Clinic opens orthopedic surgery center — 3 insights

Campbell Clinic in Germantown, Tenn., opened a four-story medical office building with an orthopedic surgery center, the Murfreesboro Post reports.

What you should know:

1. The facility housing the surgery center is 120,000-square feet.

2. Campbell Clinic built the facility in Germantown to decrease volumes at its current surgery center, which was operating at capacity.

3. The new ASC features eight operating rooms, outpatient orthopedic clinical space and a physical therapy and sports performance area.

4. The surgery center is next to a 60,000-square-foot medical office building. The office building was fully renovated.

More articles on specialty centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.