Medical real estate company seeking approval for Connecticut ASC

A medical real estate group is seeking permission to convert an office in Wilton, Conn., into an ASC and medical office, according to the Milford Mirror.

Wilton Medical Realty filed an application for the conversion Feb. 19, and is awaiting a decision from the Wilton planning and zoning commission. Commission approval of the application is expected at March 16 meeting. Read more here.

