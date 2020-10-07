An inside look at Cape Regional Medical Center's new ASC

Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J., opened an ASC over the summer.

Three things to know:

1. The Clare C. Brodesser Surgery Center is designed to accommodate a range of complex surgical and endoscopic procedures.

2. It features four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, six preoperative bays, 16 post-anesthesia care units and a centralized sterilization suite.

3. The one-story facility occupies 19,125 square feet.

Click here to view photos of the facility.

