Cardiology ASC underway in New Mexico

A cardiology ASC and medical office building is under development in Las Cruces, N.M., according to Guide Architecture, a firm involved in the project.

The 24,000-square-foot building has been dubbed the ASC of The Heart Institute. A grand opening is scheduled for April.

Guide Architecture is providing planning, design, documentation and construction administration on the project.

More articles on surgery center:

Physician practice M&A activity declined in Q4 — 3 insights

Medical building with surgery center gets 7 new, renewal leases — 5 insights

Nevada city drops ASC building acquisition to let health system buy it

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.