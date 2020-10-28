GI provider, USPI opening 3rd Florida surgery center

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover broke ground on a $10 million surgery center in St. Johns County Oct. 26, its third surgery center in Northeast Florida, the Jacksonville Daily Record reports.

The center will be located in a two-story, 26,000-square-foot medical office building. The provider expects to open the facility in fall 2021.

Borland Groover is opening the center as a joint venture with Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International.

