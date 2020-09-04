Surgical Care Affiliates to open surgery center in $20M development: 3 details

A new medical office building in St. Louis will house a surgery center and an ENT practice, Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Three things to know:

1. Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates will open a surgery center on the top floor of the three-story building, and Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care will occupy most of the second floor.

2. Construction on the 78,000-square-foot building is expected to begin in October. It is already 60 percent leased.

3. Work on the building shell and tenant finishes is expected to cost $20 million and wrap up by November 2021.

