New Jersey surgery center opens

East Brunswick-based Specialized Surgical Center of Central New Jersey opened Oct. 27, joining the Virtua Health network.

The center is 10,000 square feet and has three operating rooms. It was formerly known as the Somerset Eye Institute. Center leadership relocated and expanded the center to accommodate additional specialties.

The center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Joseph Calderone, MD, center medical director, said, "I was fortunate to have my first opportunity to operate at our new facility, the first time two surgeons were operating at the same time, something which could never happen in our former facility, as good as it was."

More articles on surgery centers:

5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.